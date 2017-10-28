Giving back to bus drivers

Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
As hundreds of thousands of Ontario college students watch faculty and staff march along picket lines, three Mohawk students used that extra free time to brighten up the daily grind of a couple HSR bus drivers.

While the three friends were sitting at a coffee shop trying to figure out what to do with their free time, they found themselves looking down at their coffees and eureka!

“We were seeing all the problems in the world and we realized really quickly that we can’t solve all of them. So we thought what’s a really small thing we can do that might be able to help some body.”

Jacob Valk, Michael Kalte and Jordan Speare looked no further than the bus drivers that have dropped them off at school for years. The friends made a fake survey app and asked drivers to share their go-to coffee.

“Once they tell me what he wants, I’d call Jordan and he picks up the order.”

The #smallthings was then created in order to follow how their good deed inspired others. The video has over 6 000 views on YouTube and a couple hundred shares on Facebook.


