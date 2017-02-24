2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Girl, 5, fatally struck by truck driven by family member

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: girl, hamilton, killed, niagara, police, truck

niagara_police-2-1024x576

A 5-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of her family’s Beamsville home on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the girl was hit by a 2003 Ford F250 that was being driven by a family member around 1:30 p.m.

The little girl’s family members rushed her to hospital where she later died.

Police say the name of the little girl and the driver are not being released out of respect for the family.

The collision is currently under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php