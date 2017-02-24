Girl, 5, fatally struck by truck driven by family member

A 5-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in the driveway of her family’s Beamsville home on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the girl was hit by a 2003 Ford F250 that was being driven by a family member around 1:30 p.m.

The little girl’s family members rushed her to hospital where she later died.

Police say the name of the little girl and the driver are not being released out of respect for the family.

The collision is currently under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.