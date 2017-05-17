Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Girl, 10, struck and killed by minivan in Waterdown


A ten-year-old girl has died after being struck by a minivan in Waterdown.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Evans Rd. near Highway 5. Paramedics rushed the young girl to hospital but she later died.

Police say a minivan was travelling southbound when the child ran in front of the vehicle. The 25-year-old driver remained on scene but police have not said if charges will be laid. Investigators say impairment has been ruled out.

“To the best of my knowledge the child was at home at the time,” said Mountain Division Inspector Greg Huss. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and neighbours of the deceased child.”

This is the city’s second pedestrian death in 2017.

