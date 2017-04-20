Gifted is a family drama directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 500 Days of Summer). The film stars Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan, Jenny Slate, and Octavia Spencer.

Frank Adler (Evans) is a single man raising his spirited young niece Mary (Grace) in a coastal town in Florida. But Mary is a brilliant child prodigy and Frank’s intention that she lead a normal life are thwarted when the seven-year-old’s command of mathematics comes to the attention of his formidable mother Evelyn (Duncan)—a wealthy Bostonian whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Mary and Frank. As family tensions and disconnections flare, uncle and niece find support in Roberta (Spencer), their protective landlady and best friend, and Mary’s teacher Bonnie (Slate), a young woman whose concern for her student soon develops into a relationship with her uncle as well.

“I kept on waiting for this script to get bad, but it just kept getting better,” says Webb. “It was simple, warm and uncynical. The writing felt nourishing to me. Mary and Frank are something like a comedy team with a lot of heart. After spending so many years on bigger movies, I just wanted to hang out with these two.”

Gifted is rated PG.