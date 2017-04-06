Academy Award nominated Canadian filmmaker Hubert Davis directs Giants of Africa, a documentary that focuses on Toronto Raptor’s general manager Masai Ujiri’s basketball outreach program to his native continent. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last fall.

What began simply as a basketball camp in one African country has now spread across four nations: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda. With 50-60 campers in each country, we learn about the journey that brought them to Giants of Africa. Stories range from inspiring to heartbreaking as we witness the struggle the continent of Africa faces, through the eyes of its youth. Their zest for life in Africa shines through despite their struggles. Through it all, we see young men realizing their strength and potential through the game of basketball.

“At the core of this story is Africans empowering Africans,” says Davis. “I’m not just talking about Masai. All the others that went with him were born in Africa and raised somewhere else, but they came back with the idea to make lasting change. This isn’t a one-off. It’s not just about the kids, it’s about the coaches, the infrastructure, and how it can last and change a nation for the better.”