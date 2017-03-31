Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, Ghost in the Shell is a sci-fi action film directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman). The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbæk, Chin Han, and Juliette Binoche.

In the near future, Major (Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others.

“What [Sanders] has created is not just an homage for the fans. There’s a new feeling to this film,” says Johansson. “It’s not the pristine future that we sometimes imagine. Humanity has engulfed itself, like a snake eating its tail. Cities are built upon cities, people made out of other people and computers.”

Ghost in the Shell is rated 14A.