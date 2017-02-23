Comedian Jordan Peele makes his directorial debut with Get Out, a “speculative thriller” produced by horror factory Blumhouse (the Insidious series). The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Catherine Keener, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Now that Chris Washington (Kaluuya) and his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Williams), have reached the meet-the-parents milestone of dating, she invites him for a weekend getaway upstate with Missy (Keener) and Dean (Whitford). At first, Chris reads the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with their daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries leads him to a truth that he could have never imagined.

“In comedy, you’re trying to get a laugh, and in horror, you’re trying to get a scare,” Peele says. “It was exciting for me to use everything I’ve learned in comedy for my favorite genre, which is the thriller. This idea came from my wanting to contribute something to the genres of thriller and horror that was unique to my voice. The fact that it goes to race goes to the area I’ve worked in a lot, which is comedy. This was a movie that reflects real fears of mine and issues that I’ve dealt with before.”

Get Out is rated 14A.