Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Posted:
Category: Food & Wine
Tags: bob cowan, bowls, dip, grains, Heat n Eat Bowls, hummus, Summer Fresh, susan niczowski, vegetables


Susan Niczowski was here with something new from Summer Fresh.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook




LATEST STORIES

Hamilton police hoping to reunite stolen property to their rightful owners

Three teens arrested after police pursuit in Burlington

Police investigate suspicious package at McMaster University

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php