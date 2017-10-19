2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Geostorm

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: abbie cornish, alexandra maria lara, andy garcia, climate change, daniel wu, dean devlin, disaster film, ed harris, eugenio derbez, geostorm, gerard butler, jim sturgess, movies, richard schiff, robert sheehan, trailers, weather


Geostorm is a disaster film directed by Dean Devlin, who is making his directorial debut. The ensemble cast stars Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess, Abbie Cornish, Alexandra Maria Lara, Richard Schiff, Robert Sheehan, Daniel Wu, Eugenio Derbez, Ed Harris, and Andy García.

After an unprecedented series of natural disasters threatened the planet, the world’s leaders came together to create an intricate network of satellites to control the global climate and keep everyone safe. But now, something has gone wrong—the system built to protect the Earth is attacking it, and it’s a race against the clock to uncover the real threat before a worldwide geostorm wipes out everything…and everyone along with it.

Devlin, who also co-wrote the script, explains that the story was inspired by a discussion he had with his six year old daughter. “In the simplest way, she asked me, ‘Why can’t we just build a machine that fixes it?’ That sparked all these ideas in my mind about what would happen if we did build just such a machine. And what if something went horribly wrong? That became the ‘what if’ story—what if we wait too long to deal with extreme climate change? What if we don’t? What if we could create this amazing machine to control the weather around the entire planet? And what would we do if it went rogue?”

Geostorm is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Snowman The Snowman
Only the Brave Only the Brave

css.php