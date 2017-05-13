A Georgetown family is searching for care for their son suffering from a crippling physical condition

21 year old Carlos Rodriguez was diagnosed with duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was four years old. The disease broke down the muscles in his body, paralyzed him and left him unable to breath on his own.

Right now Carlos is in hospital in Milton, his family says they don’t know how much time he has left, so they want him at home where he’s the most comfortable. But in order for that to happen they need help caring for him.

His mother was caring for him 24-7 but was hit by a car leaving the hospital three months ago and has health issues herself.

The Minister of health and long term care wouldn’t talk about Carlos’s case directly but said there are options for families.

“Within the CCAC itself there are people they can go to if they are unsatisfied with the level of support or decision made in regards to their care, if they remain unsatisfied they can take it up to the level of the LIN, or patient ombudsmen for the province.” Eric Hoskins.

Karla Rodriguez, Carlos’ sister, says they’ve reached out to a lot of different organizations but there are no quick solutions. She says her brother is running out of time.