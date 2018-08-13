;
Garlic lovers feast in Freelton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News
Tags: celebration, festival, freelton, garlic, West Avenue Cider


It was a garlic lovers feast in Freelton 8500 bulbs of garlic were planted last fall and today was the day to celebrate the harvest.

Owners of West Avenue Cider opened up their farm to the public today with live music, fresh produce, hand made jams and activities to keep the kids busy.

Organizers say they’re hoping this first time event will turn into an annual tradition.

Their goal was to give families an opportunity to come together to celebrate locally grown produce and recognize the many health benefits of consuming garlic.



