The Gandhi Peace Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary today.

Every year, speakers talk about the timelessness of Gandhi’s ideals and remind attendees of his message of peace and non-violence. The main force behind the event is to promote peace within the city of Hamilton. The festival’s theme this year was “moving towards a culture of peace, non-violence and social justice”.

The event included music, entertainment and vegetarian meals. The festival was a complete success for the Hamilton peace community who have continued to keep Gandhi’s message alive over the last 25 years.