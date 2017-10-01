Gandhi Peace Festival
The Gandhi Peace Festival celebrated its 25th anniversary today.
Every year, speakers talk about the timelessness of Gandhi’s ideals and remind attendees of his message of peace and non-violence. The main force behind the event is to promote peace within the city of Hamilton. The festival’s theme this year was “moving towards a culture of peace, non-violence and social justice”.
The event included music, entertainment and vegetarian meals. The festival was a complete success for the Hamilton peace community who have continued to keep Gandhi’s message alive over the last 25 years.
