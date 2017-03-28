Gage Park WiFi

Free WiFi access at Hamilton’s Gage Park is one step closer to reality after staff reported to city councillors this morning that the service is feasible.

Gage Park is now looking for the company that will bring internet access to its trails and attractions and maybe more visitors.

The idea for free WiFi in the park came last summer when the local councillor noticed how many people were drawn there to play Pokemon Go.

The cost will be covered by income from the cell phone towers at the top four corners of Tim Hortons field. The ward gets about $30 000 a year from those.

“We have all the expensive stuff. The lines in the ground, that’s already there. This is about putting in modems that will allow us to deliver it through the park.” Matthew Green, city councillor.

Green says it’s one way to even the playing field for those who can’t afford internet at home.