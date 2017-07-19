G20 Chefs tour Niagara

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World, Niagara
Tags: chefs, food, g20, niagara, world leaders


It is considered the most prestigious group in the culinary world. Le Club des Chefs des Chef toured Niagara on Tuesday. The exclusive club includes chefs from Canada, Great Britain, France, South Korea and Indian and are responsible for cooking meals for Presidents, Prime Ministers and Royalty.

Le Club des Chefs des Chefs plays on the fact that the French word for chef and leader are the same and translates as the club of chefs of the leaders. The group meets annually for what has been dubbed the G20 of gastronomy. This year, they chose Canada in honour of the countries’ 150th anniversary.


