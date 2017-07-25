Future Bee Keepers

Niagara College is developing the next wave of beekeepers. Its commercial Beekeeping program is unique in Ontario and the only one of its kind in Eastern Canada.

There is a lot of buzz surrounding Niagara College’s latest program. On Monday morning, students were checking up on the campuses’ Apiary – which houses about one million honey bees.

According to student Andrew Pitek, bee keeping isn’t just about making honey, there are also many different branches.

Pitek is a 4th generation hobby beekeeper. He is one of 10 students currently enrolled in the program.

According to Statistics Canada: more than 3000 bee keepers will be needed to keep up with agricultural demands.

It was one of the reasons the college started the program.

The honey from these bees has been used in beer batches, wine, soaps and some students are turning the wax into candles.