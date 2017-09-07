Ch-Ching! Rewards

Funnel cloud watch for Hamilton

Category: Hamilton
Tags: #ONTStorm, environment canada, funnel clouds, landspout tornadoes, meteorologists, ontario, thunderstorms

Environment Canada is warning Southern Ontario residents that funnel clouds could develop today.

Funnel clouds along with scattered thunderstorms are expected to start this afternoon and last until the early evening.

These type of storms can bring dime sized hail, wind gusts to 70 km/h and frequent lightning, meteorologists say.

According to a weather report released today, “funnel clouds may also make a brief appearance in this unseasonably cool and unstable air mass.”

“These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms,” was also said.

While funnel clouds are not a danger near the ground, there is a chance they could develop into weak landspout tornadoes.

Environment Canada warns the public to treat any cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. They usually appear with little or no warning.

To report severe weather tweet reports using #ONTStorm.


