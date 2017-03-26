2016 Business Excellence Awards
Funeral held for Burlington chiropractor

Family and friends gathered in Mississauga to remember Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla”, a chiropractor and father of five who was shot and killed at his practice on March 16.

Mejilla was the owner and operator of the Mejilla Family Chiropractic Clinic on Plains Road in Burlington.

Halton police said the man who they believed to be the shooter, David Williamson, died in hospital of a self-inflicted gun shot wound following the shooting. Police said Williamson was a one-time former patient of Mejilla’s. Williamson’s wife Shawna worked as an office secretary at Mejilla’s clinic.

Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation to determine the motive.

 


