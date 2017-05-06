Funeral held for Angelo Musitano

A funeral for Angelo Musitano, a member of Hamilton’s notorious Musitano crime family, who was gunned down outside his Waterdown home was held Friday.

Friends and family gathered for a visitation at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel in Hamilton. It was followed by mass at St. Mary’s Parish.

The procession then moved to the Holy Sepulchre Roman Catholic cemetery in Burlington, where Musitano’s body has been interred.

The 39-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday, as he sat in his pickup truck in his driveway.