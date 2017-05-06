2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Funeral held for Angelo Musitano

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: Angelo Musitano, Friscolanti Funeral Chapel, funeral, hamilton, mobsters, shooting

2017-05-05-FuneralEN

A funeral for Angelo Musitano, a member of Hamilton’s notorious Musitano crime family, who was gunned down outside his Waterdown home was held Friday.

Friends and family gathered for a visitation at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel in Hamilton.  It was followed by mass at St. Mary’s Parish.

The procession then moved to the Holy Sepulchre Roman Catholic cemetery in Burlington, where Musitano’s body has been interred.

The 39-year-old was shot multiple times Tuesday, as he sat in his pickup truck in his driveway.

 


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton man takes the scenic route to Toronto all for a good cause

Funeral held for Angelo Musitano

Exclusive // Michael Rooker

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php