Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Funding to help homeless

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: funding, hamilton, homeless, ted mcmeekin

2017-11-02-Homeless

Hamilton will be getting help from the province to combat homelessness.

MPP Ted McMeekin announced a $2.8 million contribution over three years. The money will help those in vulnerable situations find stable housing and gain access to city supports like counselling, addictions services and life skills training.

It will also go towards helping people stay in their homes and away from emergency services like shelters.

“It could be providing a rent subsidy to somebody who has recently been housed out of a homelessness situation so that they can afford the rent and not face eviction” David Brodati, housing services.

McMeekin says the funding will not be changed, no matter the outcome of the next provincial election.


LATEST STORIES

Exclusive // Barry Keoghan

Funding to help homeless

Clean technology

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php