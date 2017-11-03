Funding to help homeless

Hamilton will be getting help from the province to combat homelessness.

MPP Ted McMeekin announced a $2.8 million contribution over three years. The money will help those in vulnerable situations find stable housing and gain access to city supports like counselling, addictions services and life skills training.

It will also go towards helping people stay in their homes and away from emergency services like shelters.

“It could be providing a rent subsidy to somebody who has recently been housed out of a homelessness situation so that they can afford the rent and not face eviction” David Brodati, housing services.

McMeekin says the funding will not be changed, no matter the outcome of the next provincial election.