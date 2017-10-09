2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Fun on the Farm

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: ancaster, dundas, dyment's farm, farm, Lindley's farm, puddicombe farm, stoney creek, thanksgiving


It was a great day to get outdoors which is exactly what many families did this afternoon.

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Dyment’s farm in Dundas was the first stop it’s been open since 1887.

Tractor rides, pumpkin picking and a number of activities kept everyone busy and entertained.

Producers at Dyment’s expect thousands to visit the pumpkin patch this weekend, provided the weather cooperates.

Lindley’s farm on Fiddlers Green road in Ancaster.

Hay-rides, more pumpkin picking and a four-acre corn maze brought kids and parents together for a little fun.

The farm takes pride in creating and designing the maze for visitors.

Meanwhile, people in Stoney Creek had a chance to visit Puddicombe Farm today for their Halloween Ho-Down event.

There was live entertainment, train rides and a campfire for roasting marshmallows.


LATEST STORIES

Fun on the Farm

Mission Services of Hamilton's annual thanksgiving dinner

Balls Falls Thanksgiving Festival

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php