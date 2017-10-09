Fun on the Farm

It was a great day to get outdoors which is exactly what many families did this afternoon.

It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without a visit to the pumpkin patch.

Dyment’s farm in Dundas was the first stop it’s been open since 1887.

Tractor rides, pumpkin picking and a number of activities kept everyone busy and entertained.

Producers at Dyment’s expect thousands to visit the pumpkin patch this weekend, provided the weather cooperates.

Lindley’s farm on Fiddlers Green road in Ancaster.

Hay-rides, more pumpkin picking and a four-acre corn maze brought kids and parents together for a little fun.

The farm takes pride in creating and designing the maze for visitors.

Meanwhile, people in Stoney Creek had a chance to visit Puddicombe Farm today for their Halloween Ho-Down event.

There was live entertainment, train rides and a campfire for roasting marshmallows.