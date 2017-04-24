Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Friends and family blame gun violence in death of Hamilton man in Toronto

Friends and family of 33-year-old Leonard Pinnock said they are still trying to understand why he was gunned down in Toronto on Friday night.

Pinnock was an up and coming DJ in Hamilton known as DJ Champ Juve. His friends in the Dj’ing community said Pinnock wasn’t involved in anything illegal and that the shooting was a cowardly act of gun violence.

Toronto Police say Pinnock was in a car parked in a plaza near Dufferin Street just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday when someone shot him multiple times. He died at the scene.

No one has confirmed why Pinnock was in Toronto on Friday night.

Police are looking for two suspects in what they are calling a random shooting.

Pinnock leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter Milan. His friends say Pinnock and his daughter were very close and that he lived his life for her.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral costs and a trust fund for Pinnock’s daughter.

A fundraising event will also be held at the Endzone Bar and Grill in Burlington on May 5.


