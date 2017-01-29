Friends and family bid farewell to night club bouncer killed in Mexico

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember Hamilton’s Kirk Wilson as he’s to be laid to rest this weekend. The 49-year-old was one of five people killed in a shooting during a music festival in Mexico last week.

Wilson was a respected and well known security guard at nightclubs in Hamilton and Toronto. He traveled to Mexico to work on the security team for the BPM Music Festival at Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen.

On Jan. 16 a lone gunman entered the club and exchanged fire with another person inside. Wilson was one of four others who died.

Wilson was a husband and father to two children under the age of 10. His funeral will take place on Sunday.