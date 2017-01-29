2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Friends and family bid farewell to night club bouncer killed in Mexico

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: bouncer, club, hamilton, Kelly Botelho, Kirk Wilson, night, visitation

Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember Hamilton’s Kirk Wilson as he’s to be laid to rest this weekend. The 49-year-old was one of five people killed in a shooting during a music festival in Mexico last week.

Wilson was a respected and well known security guard at nightclubs in Hamilton and Toronto. He traveled to Mexico to work on the security team for the BPM Music Festival at Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa Del Carmen.

On Jan. 16 a lone gunman entered the club and exchanged fire with another person inside. Wilson was one of four others who died.

Wilson was a husband and father to two children under the age of 10. His funeral will take place on Sunday.

 

 

 

 


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php