Freezing rain turns Georgetown street into skating rink

Mark Burger was sitting down enjoying a coffee on Boxing Day when he saw something strange outside of his front window.

“I noticed the boy skating in the corner of my eye,” Burger said. The Halton Hills firefighter began filming his neighbour as he skated down their street in Georgetown. “It is nice to see someone taking advantage of what Mother Nature threw at us,” he said.

Burger said the last time he saw the roads like this was during the ice storm in 2013. “I was on duty and we were very busy,” he explained.

Halton police and the OPP are advising motorists to refrain from any ‘non-essential driving’ on city streets and rural roads due to icy road conditions.

Police say they have responded to a significant number of vehicles losing control and sliding off the roadway and are reminding drivers to slow down.

Temperatures are expected to warm up late this afternoon and police are hoping that will help improve the driving conditions.