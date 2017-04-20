Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Free Fire

Video credit: Elevation Pictures

Free Fire is the newest film from director Ben Wheatley (High-Rise). It had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival and features an ensemble cast starring Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, Jack Reynor, Babou Ceesay, Enzo Cilenti, Sam Riley, Michael Smiley, and Noah Taylor.

Justine (Larson) has brokered a meeting in a deserted warehouse between two Irishmen (Murphy, Smiley) and a gang led by Vernon (Copley) and Ord (Hammer) who are selling them a stash of guns. But when shots are fired in the handover, a heart stopping game of survival ensues.

Wheatley got the inspiration to make Free Fire from a unique source. “I’d read a lot of transcripts of shootouts. There’d been a big one that the FBI had in Miami, there’s a blow-by-blow account of what happened online. It’s insane and it’s always been at the back of my mind to put that into a film. Looking at transcripts and ballistics reports, you see you don’t necessarily die right away if you get shot if the vital organs are missed. Another thing is that most people in gun battles aren’t very well trained. I was trying to think what it would really be like, obviously still within the bounds of entertainment, it’s not something I’ve really seen in a film.”

Free Fire is rated 18A.


