Free college on the road

Mohawk College debuted its mobile classroom this school year and it’s pretty hard to miss. It’s a big, black trailer with one thousand feet of classroom space and it’s all part of Mohawk’s expanding city school initiative.

30 year old Elyse Nakashima is one of 9 people who’s taking advantage of Mohawk’s free pre-apprenticeship training.

“I keep hearing that every trade is so much in demand. I haven’t really done much with my art in terms of getting a career out of that and with this being offered, I’m going, I’ve never done welding before, but let’s see if I can weld.”

The trailer has one thousand feet of classroom space and is currently equipped with 12 welding simulators. The mobile classroom moves around every 10 to 12 weeks, right now it’s in the east end at the old Centre mall.

“As far as the students go, we have students that are 19 years old and we have students that are quite up there in age…. but women, men, young people, older people, and all different facets.” Robert Stack, welding instructor.

The city school mobile is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development. For more information visit: mohawknewsdesk.ca