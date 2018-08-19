Fredericton Regimental Funeral

The funeral for two fallen police officers took place in Fredericton today with thousands lining the streets in their honour.

It has been just over a week.

Since Constable Robb Costello and Constable Sara Burns were killed in the line of duty along with two civilians.

Today, the police officers were honoured before more than a thousand family members, friends and first responders from all across Canada.

Thousands of police officers attended the funeral services for 45-year-old Costello and 43-year-old Burns.

Both officers were gunned down last week in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fredericton. A 48-year-old man

has been charged with four counts of first degree murder.

Today was a grey day, with clouds and rain in Fredericton, seemingly echoing the feeling of hundreds who lined the streets to pay their respects.

A procession starting at a local high school ended at the city’s university where the funeral took place.

The president of the Brantford Police Association tweeted a photo saying: “Heading to Fredericton with 70 police officers of the Police Association of Ontario chartered flight to pay respects to our fallen comrades at Fredericton Police. Huge thank you to Westjet for getting us this flight.”

Niagara Regional Police tweeted a photo saying “Our members are in Fredericton paying tribute to fallen officers #fredericton-strong”.

The Halton Regional Police Association were in Fredericton saying the made the trip to support the families and colleagues.