Fraudulent phone calls from Burlington
Halton police fraud investigators and Union Gas are warning Burlington residents of fraudulent phone calls being placed by an individual pretending to work for the city.
The caller asks victims to set up an appointment time to inspect water and gas meters inside their homes.
Residents call the number back but are told the number is not in service.
The city is collaborating with authorities in posting information on its social media sites about the fraudulent calls.
