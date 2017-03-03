Fraud investigation

Niagara police fraud investigators are looking into a trip booked for more than 100 people through a Fort Erie area legion. Some people never got to go although they paid for the trip; others did go on the Bahamian cruise only to learn it didn’t include anything they expected, including a way to get home.

For Shannon Teal’s this was her first time out of the country and she had been so excited about a cruise organized by a fellow member of the Ridgeway legion. The trip was supposed to include things like a free open bar and flights. Teal paid cash and got a receipt. Details of the trip later started to change, including the cruise line and just before they were supposed to leave February 12th, some people were told their trips were cancelled.

“People started coming up saying it was cancelled. We were like, no, we’re waiting for the buses. Next thing you know, police showed up.” Mary Anger

When the travellers finally got to their ship they learned they would have to pay for every drink, alcoholic or not. Cabins were mixed up. Then the ship had mechanical issues and stayed in harbour for a day.

“By Wednesday lunch we found out none of us had flights home. I have no credit card, I have no debit card.” Shannon Teal.

She had just befriended Mary Anger, who loaned her money for a flight.

“I figure between the airfare, the shuttle and the drink package, we’re out around $1400 Canadian. Not such a good deal in the end.”

The legion says it was a member who organized the trip, but it was not an official legion event. The woman accused of defrauding the travellers did not return calls today; other legion members tell us they are trying to get money back they paid for two future trips the same woman has organized.