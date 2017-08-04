Fraser Trial Testimony

The first degree murder trial of Alexander Fraser continued this afternoon with a key witness taking the stand. Victoria Harvey was originally charged with murder, but has been serving a four year sentence for manslaughter instead.

Victoria Harvey was one of the last people to see Alex Fraser alive.

He vanished on Boxing Day in 2014 – his burning car was found in Gonder’s Flat along the Niagara Parkway in Fort Erie.

Brad MacGarvie, Duran Wilson and Thomas Nagy are on trial for first degree murder in the death of Fraser.

The courts heard that Harvey, her mom and the three accused took Fraser from his car in the early hours of December 26 to a rural road near a train track.

Harvey told the 12 person jury that both MacGarive and Nagy got out of the car with Fraser.

She recalls Fraser having his hands tied behind his back.

It would be the last time she would see him alive.

Duran Wilson, Harvey and her mother would then drive to a nearby 7-11 before returning to pick up MacGarvie and Wilson.

She says the two men ran into the car and recalls MacGarvie threaten her to not say a word or he would make someone else disappear rather than serve 25 years in jail.

Fraser’s body was discovered two months later floating near the Sir Adam Beck generation station.

His head was covered in duct tape and his wrists and ankles were bound with cable ties.

The court heard Fraser had been the victim of a violent assault at a Niagara Falls apartment a month before he disappeared.

The crown says Fraser planned to retaliate against the three accused, but word of Fraser’s plot got out.

The 49-year-old was a father of two who grew up in Hamilton and lived in Niagara Falls for a number of years.

All three men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.