Directed by François Ozon, Frantz is a drama film starring Pierre Niney, Paula Beer, Ernst Stötzner, Marie Gruber, Johann Von Bülow, and Anton Von Lucke. The film competed for the Golden Lion at the 73rd Venice International Film Festival where Beer won the Marcello Mastroianni Award for her role as Anna. The film also received 11 nominations at the 42nd Cesar Awards.

A haunting tale of love and reconciliation begins in a small town in Germany in the immediate aftermath of World War I when a young woman mourning the death of her fiancé encounters a mysterious Frenchman laying flowers on her beloved’s grave.

“In a period obsessed with truth and transparency, I’ve been wanting to do a film about lies,” explains Ozon. “As a student and admirer of Eric Rohmer, I’ve always found lies to be exciting fodder for storytelling and filmmaking. So I was mulling it over when a friend told me about a play written by Maurice Rostand right after World War I. I investigated further and learned that the play had been adapted for the cinema in 1931 by Ernst Lubitsch under the title BROKEN LULLABY. My first reaction was to scrap the idea. How could I top Lubitsch?!”

Frantz is rated PG.