Fourth person arrested in connection with murder of Douglas Hill

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: accessory after the fact to murder, Brant OPP, Chief Glenn Lickers, Douglas Hill, Nicholas Joel Shipman, Six Nations Police

DouglasHill

A fourth person has now been arrested in the death of a Six Nations man.

Nicholas Joel Shipman, 34, was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning with accessory after the fact to murder.

Last month, two women were arrested on the same charge after a 17 year old girl was charged with second degree murder in the case.

“This is an active investigation and we will continue to leave no stone unturned in locating Douglas HILL. We need anyone with information to contact our investigators. Somebody knows where he is located and we need them to have the courage to contact us” Chief Glenn Lickers, of Six Nations Police Service, said in the news release.

Douglas Hill, 48, was last seen on June 24 on the reserve. Six Nations Police and Brant OPP have still not found his body.

