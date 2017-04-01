Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Four year old student wanders away from school

The Niagara District School Board is investigating, after a four-year-old girl wandered away from school earlier this week.

Lily-Ann made her way through Riverview public school, out a door and into the playground. The school doors were locked and she couldn’t get back in, so she walked down the street to her home.

“Hello, hello, is anybody here, oh, no, ok and then I came back out here and sit on the porch and boom, went to the store..”

The store is across the street. She asked the lady at the store for candy but when she said no, Lily then went looking for her mom. When she went back home a neighbour caught sight of her.

“She was looking out the window and saw Lily come running across the road, and there was a white car and a UPS truck.” Kelee John, mother.

She didn’t know if Lily got hit but she came running outside. Shortly after that, a frantic teacher found Lily at home.

The more details Lily’s mother Kelee John heard, the more she became upset. She’s still not sure how long Lily was missing.

The school board says it is taking the incident seriously and the superintendent of education is still investigating to find out how this could have happened and how to prevent it in the future; it hopes the school can win back the family’s trust.


