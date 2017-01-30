Four suspects wanted in Oakville bong store robbery

Halton police are looking for three men and one woman who forced their way inside an Oakville smoke shop as the employee was trying to leave.

It happened at the Medusa 420 Bong store around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A struggle ensued between the employee and the three men, and the employee was sprayed with dog repellent. He also suffered minor cuts in the struggle was treated on scene by paramedics.

The thieves took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store.

One male suspect was described as black with a slim build. He was wearing a puffy vest, blue jeans, a lighter coloured hoodie, dark bandana and gloves. Another male suspect was wearing a dark jacket, a balaclava, dark pants and black gloves. The last male suspect was wearing a 2-toned jacket with a hoodie, dark pants, gloves and a bandana. The female suspect has a heavier build and was wearing pants, a zipped up hooded sweatshirt. a balaclava and black gloves.

Anyone with information related to this robbery can contact Halton police.