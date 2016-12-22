Three people charged with impaired driving after several crashes

2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Hamilton
Tags: flamborough, hamilton, hamilton cab, hamilton police, impaired driving, waterdown

Three people have been charged with impaired driving after several crashes happened overnight in Hamilton.

At around 3:30 a.m., a taxi cab was t-boned by a black BMW at the intersection of John St. and Hunter St.

Witnesses say the male driver of the BMW fled the area on foot but Hamilton police caught up with him on Augusta St. where he was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say two other collisions happened just after midnight in Flamborough and Hamilton.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after his car rolled into a ditch and a 24-year-old female driver was charged with impaired driving when her vehicle crashed into a pole.

A male driver was arrested in Waterdown after he lost control of his truck and slammed into a pole — shearing it in half and trapping the driver inside his vehicle. He has been with careless driving and given a 3-day alcohol-warn suspension.

Hamilton police say only minor injuries were reported.


