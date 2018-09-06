Four killed, including gunman, in Cincinnati shooting

Four people, including the gunman, are dead after a bank shooting in downtown Cincinnati Thursday morning.

Police say the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building downtown just after 9 a.m.

The gunman then entered the bank’s lobby where he exchanged gunfire with police.

It’s unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by officers.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley called it a “horrific” scene and said the gunman was actively shooting people.

He praised the efforts of police, saying it could have been “much, much worse” if not for the immediate response.

Witnesses described hearing several gunshots before police arrived on scene.

The motive for the shooting is unclear.

The FBI is assisting Cincinnati Police with the investigation.