Four injured in crash on Highway 6 in Mount Hope

Provincial Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Mount Hope.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. between Upper James and Chippewa.

Burlington OPP were called to the scene and closed the highway in the area for the investigation.

Four people were taken to hospital with varying injuries.

Police now say those injuries are non-life threatening.