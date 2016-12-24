2016 Business Excellence Awards
Fort McMurray forest fires named story of the year by Canadian Press

The Canadian Press calls the forest fires that devastated Fort McMurray last spring, the story of the year.

As Fort McMurray rebuilds, the story has taken a brighter turn thanks to the outpouring of help from Canadians across the country.

 

Canadian businesses like Tim Hortons, Westjet, banks and big box stores have all made donations.

This month, The Brick pitched in, giving away hundreds of Christmas trees, presents and even furniture.


