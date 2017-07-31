Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
A Fort Erie woman is dead after car collides with tree

Category: Niagara
Police are investigating a collision that left a woman dead and one injured in Niagara Falls.

Emergency crews were called to 11245 Sodom Rd. around 8:11 a.m. on July 29 after hearing reports of a car crash.

According to an initial investigation, a 2005 Pontiac G6 was traveling southbound before it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

A 27 year old Fort Erie female was ejected from the Pontiac and pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant, a 38 year old Fort Erie male suffered minor injuries.

Police say they are not sure what caused the vehicle crash but the collision reconstruction unit is investigating.


