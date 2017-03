Fort Erie without power for four hours

Nearly 30,000 people were affected by a power outage in Fort Erie on Sunday afternoon.

A representative from Canadian Niagara Power said a town-wide outage was caused by a problem in their transmission system.

The power went out around 1 p.m. and people were without heat for about four hours.

The electric utility company said power was restored to customers across Fort Erie by around 5:30 p.m.