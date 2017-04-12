Fort Erie man charged in shooting death of Oakville woman

Halton police have charged a 53-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman in Oakville.

James Scordino, of Fort Erie, was arrested in Mississauga and charged with first degree murder in the death of 56-year-old Angela Skorulski.

Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other but did not state the nature of their relationship.

Officers discovered the body of Skorulski inside a condominium unit at 205 Lakeshore Rd. West on March 8.

Police say she was shot and died of her injuries at the scene.

Scordino is scheduled to appear in a Milton court Wednesday.