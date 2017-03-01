Fort Erie man, 28, charged in drug trafficking investigation

A 28-year-old Fort Erie man is facing several drug trafficking charges after a police investigation led to the seizure of more than $75,000 worth of drugs.

Lyle Gough was arrested early Tuesday morning after police allegedly found 152 grams of heroin, valued at roughly $45,000, in his possession.

According to police, further investigation led to searches at a home in Fort Erie as well as Gough’s vehicle. Officers say they found 200 grams of powdered cocaine, 25 fentanyl patches and some cash.

Police say they also found packaging materials and cutting agents that are “used in the trafficking of controlled substances.”

Gough is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. He also faces possession of proceeds of crime under $5000 and impaired operation care and control.