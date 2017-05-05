Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Fort Erie man, 23, killed in single-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Fort Erie.

Police say around 10 p.m. Thursday, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling northbound on Burger Rd. near Bowen Rd. when the victim lost control, left the roadway and landed upside down in a ditch.

Niagara police detectives and the Coroner’s office are currently investigating the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-688-4111, ext. 5500.


