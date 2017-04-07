Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors waves right to preliminary hearing

A former Ontario nurse charged with killing eight seniors and injuring several others in her care has elected to go straight to trial.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer waived her right to a preliminary trial during a court appearance Friday in Woodstock.

The 49-year-old former nurse was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder last October and an additional four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault in January.

She is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.


