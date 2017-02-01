Former Hamilton Councillor Marvin Caplan dies at 75

Former Hamilton City Councillor Marvin Caplan has passed away suddenly at the age of 75.

Caplan represented Hamilton’s Ward 1 from 1994 to 2003 and was most recently a real estate broker.

Before sitting on council, Caplan ran a popular clothing store in the city, Marvin Caplan’s Gentleman’s Apparel. He also volunteered with several community groups and was a member of the Rotary Club of Hamilton.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Rotary club said, “We are saddened by the sudden passing of Rotarian Marvin Caplan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Judi and his family. Marvin was a proud member of the Rotary Club of Hamilton and was active on many committees including youth related projects and international service project including Rotary’s End Polio Now Campaign. A great loss to our community.”

Hamilton’s Mayor Fred Eisenberger served as a councillor with Caplan and released the following statement on his passing:

“I am saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former Ward 1 Councillor Marvin Caplan this afternoon. In addition to serving on Hamilton City Council, Marvin was an accomplished clothier, real estate professional and consummate volunteer with many community organizations. On behalf of the City of Hamilton, our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his wife Judi and the Caplan family. In his memory we will fly the City flag at half-staff until the funeral; details forthcoming.

RIP Marvin, our City is all the better for your service.”