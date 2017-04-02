Ford recalls 2017 F-250 trucks

Ford is recalling 53,000 F-250 2017 trucks due to reports of an manufacturing error that causes trucks to roll away even when in park.

The automaker said drivers should use the parking brake to make sure that parked cars don’t move. Dealers will also replace the defective part for free, but Ford doesn’t have the replacement parts yet.

The company said it will notify owners when the parts are available.

Recalled trucks have 6.2 litre engines. They were built at a Kentucky plant from October 2015 through Thursday and sold across North America.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries as a result of the defect.