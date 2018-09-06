Ford F150 trucks recalled over seat-belt fire risk

Over 300,000 Ford F150 trucks in Canada are being recalled because of concerns over a seat-belt defect.

Ford says some seat-belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten before a crash.

That can cause gases inside a support beam to ignite and catch fire.

In a statement, the company said it is aware of 17 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and six in Canada.

No injuries were reported in those incidents.

The recall covers trucks from 2015 to 2018.

Over 2 million trucks in North America are affected, including about 340,000 in Canada.

You can check online to see if your vehicle is affected by the recall.