Food recalls surge

2017 is on track to break the record for having the most recalled foods in Canada ever. Well that fact may sound alarming it may be a sign that our food supply is actually getting safer.

Today it was Maple Leaf breaded chicken products, yesterday it was certain ground and tenderized meat products. Last week it was Aunt Jemima frozen waffles. And last month it was Robin Hood flour, High Liner Captain’s Crew brand fish strips, and Ms. Vicky’s jalapeno chips.

According to the Government of Canada an estimated 1 in 8 Canadians suffer from some sort of food bore illness each year. But food safety expert Keith Warriner says the recalls are a sign the system is working.

“The food industry has gone under a revolution over the last I would say five years where they are testing more and when you test more, your going to find more.”

Warriner says that many recalls, like the Maple Leaf chicken recall are precautionary, saying it’s likely that no bacteria was even found but that inspectors discovered the chicken had reached above 10 degrees at some point, risking bacteria growth