Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Food recalls surge

Posted:
Category: Health & Lifestyle, Ontario
Tags: bacteria, food, food recalls, Maple Leaf chicken

2017 is on track to break the record for having the most recalled foods in Canada ever. Well that fact may sound alarming it may be a sign that our food supply is actually getting safer.

Today it was Maple Leaf breaded chicken products, yesterday it was certain ground and tenderized meat products. Last week it was Aunt Jemima frozen waffles. And last month it was Robin Hood flour, High Liner Captain’s Crew brand fish strips, and Ms. Vicky’s jalapeno chips.

According to the Government of Canada an estimated 1 in 8 Canadians suffer from some sort of food bore illness each year. But food safety expert Keith Warriner says the recalls are a sign the system is working.

“The food industry has gone under a revolution over the last I would say five years where they are testing more and when you test more, your going to find more.”

Warriner says that many recalls, like the Maple Leaf chicken recall are precautionary, saying it’s likely that no bacteria was even found but that inspectors discovered the chicken had reached above 10 degrees at some point, risking bacteria growth


LATEST STORIES

St. Catharines councillor trying to prevent release of integrity commissioner reports

First on the Field flag football program

Food recalls surge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php