2017 BEA Winners
Food inspection agency recalls Compliments chili powder

Compliments brand chili powder has been recalled over Salmonella concerns.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

The affected product is the 155g bag of chili powder, with the code 2020 MA 26 and UPC 0 55742 35921 3.

The CFIA says it is conducting an investigation and could issue more recalls in the future.

Officials say no one has reported getting sick after consuming this product.

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.



Your email will not be published.

 

