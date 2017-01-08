Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Florida airport shooter charged in “calculated” shooting rampage

The FBI announced key details in Friday’s deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport as well as charges laid against the alleged shooter.

On Saturday afternoon, the FBI officials in Alaska said that the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, who went on a rampage leaving five people dead flew to the Florida airport specifically to carry out the attack.

Officials have yet to confirm a motive.

Santiago is expected to make a court appearance on Monday for three charges including carrying out an act of violence at an international airport resulting in death and lesser weapons charges.

The act of violence charge carries a maximum punishment of execution.


