Flooring contractor charged with fraud, theft in Hamilton

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: De'South Flooring, dennis rodriguez, hamilton, kitchener, police, Southern Flooring

Hamilton Police have charged a Kitchener flooring contractor accused of stealing bank cheques from his clients while working inside their homes.

A homeowner contacted police on December 15, concerned that the general contractor they had hired to install hardwood flooring had stolen and used their personal cheques.

As police continued their investigation, a second homeowner was identified as being victimized in the same manner.

Dennis Rodriquez, 27, is facing multiple counts of theft under $5000, possession under $5000, use of forged document and fraud under $5000.

Rodriguez is the owner and operator of Southern Flooring and De’South Flooring and police believe there are more victims.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Scott Moore of the Major Fraud Branch at 905-546-4521.


